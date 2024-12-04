Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$93.19 and last traded at C$93.04, with a volume of 113414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

