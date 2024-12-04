MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
CIF opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
