Mill Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,400 shares during the period. Legacy Housing makes up 0.7% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $626.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $320,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 653,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,108.99. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 189,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,607 over the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

