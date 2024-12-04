Mill Road Capital Management LLC Has $28.40 Million Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,214 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises about 13.5% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned 12.73% of Alta Equipment Group worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp sold 11,311 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $71,372.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,877.59. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALTG opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

