Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires Shares of 1,882 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 324.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 100.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

