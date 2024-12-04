Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires Shares of 3,775 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

