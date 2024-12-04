Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $116,000 Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tennant has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

