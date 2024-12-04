Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $9.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 995,935 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.