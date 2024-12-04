Millburn Ridgefield Corp Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 61.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 47.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. The trade was a 51.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.