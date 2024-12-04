Miller Investment Management LP Cuts Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. VanEck Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 3.96% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 10,376,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $165.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $151.35 and a 52-week high of $183.64.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

