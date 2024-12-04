Mina Trading Up 23.5% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $181.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,790.22 or 0.99852217 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,647.70 or 0.99703655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,201,531,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189,764,881 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,201,490,291.84003923 with 1,189,669,838.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.92956953 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $174,756,220.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

