Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 201.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 76,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 81.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

TJX stock opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

