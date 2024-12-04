Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

