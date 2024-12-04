Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $91,466,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $541.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.53. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.61.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

