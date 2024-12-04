Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This represents a 72.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,052. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

