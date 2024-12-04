Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 785 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

