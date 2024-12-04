Mizuho Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40. Doximity has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 0.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

