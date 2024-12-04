Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 118 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 358.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 43,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.58.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $902.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $908.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $704.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

