Morse Asset Management Inc Has $979,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Generac by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

Generac stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

