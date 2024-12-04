Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,589 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $517.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

