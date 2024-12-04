Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 798 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,739,000 after purchasing an additional 455,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,101,000 after buying an additional 114,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,218,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,159,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

