Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $10 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of StoneX Group worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in StoneX Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

