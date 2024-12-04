Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $58.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.