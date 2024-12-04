Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $221.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 63.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

