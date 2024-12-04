Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

