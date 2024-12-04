Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,377,000 after buying an additional 115,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HQY opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $105.82.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.