Murchinson Ltd. Makes New Investment in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 2.00.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

