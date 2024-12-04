Myles Lambert Sells 8,400 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,439,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHF

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.