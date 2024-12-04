Myles Lambert Sells 8,400 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Free Report) EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,439,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHF

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.