MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 267,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 387.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 147,598 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $181.02.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

