NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407.30 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 406.60 ($5.17), with a volume of 22922225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.70 ($5.12).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351 ($4.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 865.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.67.

In other news, insider Yasmin Jetha purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,680.41). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.98), for a total value of £2,092,284.32 ($2,658,556.95). Corporate insiders own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

