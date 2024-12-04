Needham Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

