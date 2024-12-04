Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s 6th Largest Position

Point72 Italy S.r.l. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 4.3% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $902.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $780.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $908.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

