Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $908.70 and last traded at $906.01, with a volume of 379050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $902.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.58.

Netflix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $389.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $704.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

