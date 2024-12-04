Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $915.23 and last traded at $913.54. 687,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,636,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $902.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $780.46 and a 200-day moving average of $704.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $389.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

