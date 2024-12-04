Nextech3D.AI’s (NEXCF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.25 price target on the stock.
Nextech3D.AI Price Performance
Shares of NEXCF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
About Nextech3D.AI
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextech3D.AI
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Gelsinger Gone: What Intel’s Big Move Means for INTC Stock
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Seize the Opportunity as AMD Powers AI Innovation
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 2 Off-Price Retail Titans: Which Stock Has More Upside in 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextech3D.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextech3D.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.