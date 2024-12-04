Nextech3D.AI’s (NEXCF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

Nextech3D.AI Price Performance

Shares of NEXCF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

