NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ExlService worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in ExlService by 497.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 666,805 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,198,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after purchasing an additional 233,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,073,396.80. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.