Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.

