Nordstrom Q1 EPS Estimate Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

