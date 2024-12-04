Nosana (NOS) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nosana (NOS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. Nosana has a total market cap of $329.48 million and $5.16 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nosana has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nosana token can currently be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00003684 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Nosana alerts:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,552,557 tokens. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 3.66912768 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,873,078.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nosana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nosana using one of the exchanges listed above.

