Notcoin Price Reaches $0.0097 (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $996.14 million and approximately $374.99 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.59 or 0.99677021 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,546.46 or 0.99433357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,957,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,957,533.56 with 102,456,957,533.5629 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00951946 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $391,709,996.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

