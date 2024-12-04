NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) VP Jacqueline F. Engel Sells 18,186 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of SMR stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 90.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,984.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 109,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

