Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 158942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 288,663 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,190,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

