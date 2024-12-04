Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $13.41.
