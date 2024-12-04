Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
NXN opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $12.40.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
