Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

