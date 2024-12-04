Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on December 31st

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

