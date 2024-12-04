Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Shares Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 3,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 120,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Nvni Group Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.
About Nvni Group
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
