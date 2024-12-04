NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXG opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $51,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

