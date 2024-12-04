NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NXG opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $53.84.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
