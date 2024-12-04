Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.30 and last traded at $49.42. 3,136,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,311,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,433,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,880,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 765,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 745,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,744,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.