Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 626,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,411,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 2.48.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,469.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 318,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,231.50. The trade was a 19.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 468,570 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 68.1% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 981.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 115,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 5,728.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 2,588,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

